Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly yet to find agreement for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro.The Brazilian star has drawn strong links with a host of clubs across Europe this season and appeared in 26 Serie A games last season, scoring four times and assisting just as many times.IlBianconero understand that Manchester United haven't found an agreement with Juventus' Alex Sandro yet, despite reports of agreement having been found.It is also believed that Juventus have not yet contacted the player to hand him a renewed contract, with neither PSG nor Manchester United in contact with the player yet.Alex Sandro's contract at Juventus expires in the summer of 2020, with the player's future still very uncertain.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)