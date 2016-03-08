Mancini: 'Amazing goals, Italy dominated Bosnia in the second half'

Italy beat Bosnia 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium and Roberto Mancini spoke with Rai Sport after the final whistle: "Evey game is difficult, especially at the end of the season. Bosnia is full of quality players, we knew it would have been a tough game. In the first half, we were too wide but we dominated in the second half and we deserved to win. It wasn't easy to complete a comeback, we took many risks but it's ok. We are Italy and we've always been a top team. There are highs and lows but it happens in football. The goals were amazing".
 

