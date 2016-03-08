Mancini applauds Zaniolo: 'People laughed at me when I praised him'
20 January at 16:55Italian national team boss Roberto Mancini has lauded Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo and has said that many called him crazy when Mancini had discovered the former Inter Milan man.
Zaniolo joined the giallorossi as part of the deal that saw Radja Nainggolan head to Inter Milan this past summer. Since his arrival though, the Italian has impressed many and has been one of the club's best players this season.
Mancini was recently talking to Corriere dello Sport and he hailed the player and said that many had poked fun at him when he had discovered Zaniolo.
Mancini said: "Zaniolo? Someone, perhaps as a joke, told me that I was crazy and that I played strangers. But that boy already knew something and I wanted to see him live.
"It seems to me that the facts give me reason. I saw him make a great goal against Torino and he was the best on the pitch."
The 19-year-old has appeared in 11 games in the Serie A for the giallorossi, scoring twice.
