Mancini arrives in Rome ahead of Italy appointment

Roberto Mancini has just arrived in Rome and is ready to become the new Italy boss. The Italian FA will announce the appointment of the former Inter and Manchester City boss tomorrow.



Mancini has agreed to sign a € 2 million-a-year deal until 2020. He could held his first press conference on the 21st of May, one week before the friendly game against Saudi Arabia.



Roberto Mancini arrived in Rome in the afternoon and told reporters: “I am happy to be here, let’s see what will happen tomorrow.”



Mancini rescinded his € 6 million-a-year contract with Zenit last week. His agreement with the Russian club expired in 2020 but Mancini’s will to coach Italy made him renounce to the entire salary he had agreed with Zenit (€ 12 million in two years) plus € 1 million extra due for the cancellation of his contract.



The former Inter and Manchester City boss is now ready to become the azzurri’s new coach.

