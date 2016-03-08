Mancini: 'Balotelli and Belotti out of form. Never talked about Allan'
08 October at 17:30Italy coach Roberto Mancini spoke to the press on the first day of training camp ahead of the Azzurri's matches against Ukraine and Poland. He explained his call-up choices and provided updates on the injury situation.
"D'Ambrosio, Romagnoli and Cutrone were sent home for various reasons. We have called up Tonelli from Sampdoria and Piccini from Valencia, who will arrive tonight," he told the media.
"Insigne? He has a lot of qualities. If players have technical qualities it is just a question of time to make them play well together.
"Barella is also proving to have quality. He is young and has great prospects, but like all young people he needs time to improve, and Serie A can give him those improvements.
"Giovinco? He has been doing well for a few years. We have been following him for some time and I wanted to see him live.
"Meanwhile, Balotelli and Belotti are not going through an extraordinary period. When they will be at 100% they will come back to the national team. And in any case, they are not the only ones excluded.
"International prestige? We did not go to the World Cup, so we have decided to focus on young players, and it will take some time. They deserve the opportunity to try to bring the national team back to being among the best in the world.
"The hypothesis of calling up Allan? I have read about it but I never talked about it. I do not know," Mancini concluded.
Go to comments