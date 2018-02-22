Mancini: "Balotelli? He is a special player, I have faith"
24 May at 17:05Italy's new manager, Roberto Mancini held a press conference ahead of the Azzurri's friendly games with Saudi Arabia, France and the Netherlands. During this, he also took some time to talk about Balotelli, who is back in the national team.
"Balotelli? The whole team must unite in this moment of difficulty. Mario is a special player, he was already good at a very young age. In the last two years, he has done well and I have faith in him. He has to give his best and behave well.
"What did he say to me? "Good morning coach". I haven't had the time to talk to him properly. The last time we met was four years ago, I think he's more mature now. He has two children, which helps."
Balotelli is back after years of not being called up, despite showing what he's capable of during these years.
