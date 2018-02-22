"Balotelli? The whole team must unite in this moment of difficulty. Mario is a special player, he was already good at a very young age. In the last two years, he has done well and I have faith in him. He has to give his best and behave well.

"What did he say to me? "Good morning coach". I haven't had the time to talk to him properly. The last time we met was four years ago, I think he's more mature now. He has two children, which helps."

Balotelli is back after years of not being called up, despite showing what he's capable of during these years.