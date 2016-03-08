Mancini: 'Balotelli's future is in his feet and in his head, Verratti the most creative Italy player'
01 May at 17:45Roberto Mancini has released an interview with Dazn: "I hope Italians like this national team because there are many talented players. There is a good enthusiasm right now and our target is to qualify for Euro 2020. We are obliged to win every game also to improve our ranking".
ZANIOLO - "He didn't expect the first call-up. He hadn't made his Serie A debut yet and he's been improving over the last six months. However, the path is still very long. Maybe nobody could expect him and Kean could make such an early debut with the senior national team".
BERNARDESCHI AND BALOTELLI - "Bernardeschi has improved, he has better physical skills now. Balotelli ha plenty of talent. He is a mature footballer. His faith is in his feet and in his head. He knows how much I respect him but he needs to do more and he has to celebrate his goals. Like he did when he was a kid".
THE MOST CREATIVE - "I think it's Verratti. He never loses the ball, he is an extraordinary player with important technical skills".
