Mancini: 'Balotelli will return when he deserves it'

Italian National coach Roberto Mancini had some words for Mario Balotelli during the presentation of the partnership between the FIGC and Save, the management company of the 'Marco Polo' airport in Venice.“Balotelli? Mario knows very well that if he deserves to play he will be back in blue exactly like all the players. Now, we are looking at the next game, thinking of the players who are fit to play & not injured.”Mancini has seen his side record 10 consecutive victories a feat unmatched since 1938.“The boys have been good but now we have to look at June. We have a few matches until then, and it is difficult to experiment.”The Azzurri defeated Bosnia 0-3 yesterday to bring their tally to a perfect 24 points in their Euro 2020 qualification process.Anthony Privetera