Italy national team boss Roberto Mancini has claimed that his side is confident of doing well and winning the UEFA Nations League this season.Italy had failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup this past summer after a loss to Sweden in the playoff round. It led to the sacking of Giampiero Ventura and the appointment of Mancini at the helm of the Azzurri affairs.With UEFA Nations League kicking off later this week, Mancini was talking to reporters at a press conference and he was asked about his side's chances in the tournament.He said: "We are Italy, we have to play well, I am confident, I think there are good players in our side.""There are only three or four players in the world who win the games on their own, I think our players can do well."Italy have been placed with Poland and Portugal in their group and open their campaign against Poland on the 7th of September.