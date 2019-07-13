Mancini delivers message to Mihajlovic: 'You are too strong..'

13 July at 14:55
Italian national team manager Roberto Mancini has delivered a message of encouragement to Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic.

The Serbian is said to have been diagnosed with a serious medical condition and a press conference at 4:30 later today will see him announcing to the world about what the problem is and whether he will leave the club this summer or not.

Mancini posted an image on Instagram in pay tribute and wish his former teammate well in the recovery.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sei troppo forte @mrmihajlovic questo ti fa un baffo e poi dobbiamo giocare a padel #mancio

A post shared by Roberto Mancini (@mrmancini10) on

Mihajlovic, currently 50, underwent medical tests at a hospital at Emilia-Romagna and the tests showed that he would have to undergo immediate treatment to get rid of the disease.

Because of these reasons, the former AC Milan boss is not taking part in the club's pre-season training at Castelrotto in the province of Bolzano later this month.

The tense wait lingers on and we, at Calciomercato, wish Sinisa all the best in his road to recovery.

