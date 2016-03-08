Mancini demands that Italy must never fail to qualify for a major tournament again

Italy coach Roberto Mancini addressed the press ahead of his side's game against Greece in Athens. The former City and Inter coach discussed team selection, their opponents and the possibility of his side failing to qualify for the tournament.



"Attackers? I saw everyone quite well, we still have a few hours to decide, we will see what we will do. We have five strikers, someone will not even come to the bench. There are two games, whoever goes on the pitch will do well."



"We don't know how they will play, in the last two games, they have used two different modules. We are working on a certain type of mentality. It will not be a simple competition, there are valuable players. In the last few months, they are doing a good game. changed so much, when a cycle ends it takes time to renew, like us ".



"The boys are all experts, some young people have not played much in Europe, but we know what we want to do. We want to improve game after game, on this aspect I am calm. We hope it will be a nice evening".



"It's a difficult game, we play against a very technical team. They have changed the quality of the game, but things don't always come out well. There are moments of difficulty, we must know how to defend ourselves".



"What has been has been, in the last 60 years it had never happened. It was a sorrow for everyone. We must ensure that it never happens again, Italy cannot but participate in European and World Championships. It's an extra motivation for us."



