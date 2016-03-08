Mancini discusses Sarri’s Chelsea move
23 July at 12:50Italy boss Roberto Mancini has spoken with Sportmediaset after the event ‘Premio Sportilia’.
The Azzurri are due to face Poland and Portugal in the coming months and Mancini shared his thoughts on these two teams: “They both have strong players, Poland has valuable players and Portugal are the European champions.”
“Ancelotti? I am happy he made return to Serie A. Napoli are a very strong club. Ronaldo? It’s great that an amazing champions has arrive in Italy. We need top players in Serie A, let’s hope Ronaldo will attract them.”
“Sarri? Chelsea are one of the teams that will compete to win the Premier League. I am sure Sarri can do well in London.”
Sarri and Mancini are now on good terms despite a homophobic incident that happened a few years ago when Napoli faced Mancini’s Inter side in a Coppa Italia tie.
Sarri responded to questions about his behaviour during that game in his first press conference as Chelsea boss: “Whoever knows me well knows that I don't have that kind of problem. I did some mistakes in the past, leaded by anger but I don't need to apologize. I will prove that I don't have this kind of program. Special One? I hope you will only know me as Maurizio.”
