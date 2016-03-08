Mancini: 'FIFA World Cup disappointment provided extra boost for Italy'
10 June at 18:15Italian national team manager Roberto Mancini has revealed that the nation's failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup last year provided extra boost to the country to improve and do well.
Italy recently picked up a 3-0 win over Greece in the group stage game of the UEFA Euro qualifiers and came a step closer to qualifying for next year's competition.
Mancini was talking to the press ahead of Italy's game against Bosnia and he talked about how the World Cup disappointment made the nation stronger.
He said: "There are moments when things go wrong, but Italy that did not qualify for the World Championship was strong: they are moments that happen, I believe that after the disappointment there was an extra boost, something different and more beautiful."
On the FIFA Ranking that Italy are at, Mancini said: "We hope to continue winning to climb it, Italy does not deserve to be in that position."
