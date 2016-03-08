Mancini hails Pinamonti as the 'future' of the national team
01 October at 12:45Italian national team manager Roberto Mancini has spoken highly of Andrea Pinamonti, who he feels is the future of the Italian national team.
The 20-year-old striker who played for the Italian Under-20s side in the Under-20s FIFA World Cup earlier this summer, has been loaned out by Inter to Genoa with an obligation to buy. He has already scored once and was at Frosinone last season.
In a interview that Mancini gave to Radio Deejay, he talked about Pinamonti.
He said: "Who will be our next striker? Pinamonti is the future of the national team, he needs to grow and is improving, and now we have to look at the present and try to win. So our striker's name will be one of those 4 you said, but I expect that before Euro 2020 someone will suddenly come out."
On Nicolo Zaniolo, he said: "We were in September, at the beginning of the season, I called him because he seemed good to me and I wanted to get to know him better. Then over the course of six months he grew so much. He, like Chiesa is young and they are still 100% mature in so many ways .
"They need to play lots of games and have a long way to go. For me, Zaniolo with his technique and his physicality is better from mid-wing. What is certain is that he is not a striker."
Go to comments