Mancini: 'Happy to help the team. The national shirt is important'

Roma defender Gianluca Mancini spoke to ‘Match Program’ ahead of the clash against Verona this week (via Gianluca Di Marzio).



"The joy of the first goal is an indescribable emotion. For us, defenders scoring is an extra thing. I've already said I was expecting it for a long time, and marking it at the Olimpico, with the Roma shirt, was a great thrill".



Roma added Mancini and Manchester United defender Chris Smalling to the ranks who has found the form of his career in the nation's capital. Mancini cared to comment:



“The solidity comes thanks to the contribution of everyone. Both in the offensive department and in the defensive department where we try to put into practice what the coach tells us. It is important to reach the balance, we must continue to train at the maximum to always do better ".



Roma boss Paulo Fonseca replaced Di Francesco towards the back end of last season and has Roma finding their form at the right time. He has been in charge at the helm for 17 matches, of which have turned in 9 victories, 5 draws and 3 defeats. Roma have scored 33 goals and conceded 18 under his reign.



When asked about his manager, Mancini was full of kind words:



“What the coach says I'm pleased with. I've never considered him a defect but an asset, so I feel it. I like to take responsibility, maybe even doing wrong and feeling some criticism. It is part of my game.



"In the team I take inspiration from the most experienced players such as Florenzi, Kolarov, Dzeko and Fazio. If the coach thinks of me, it is a pleasure".



Although Mancini was rumoured to have been fighting for his spot at the start of the season, he has integrated himself brilliantly, becoming an integral part of Fonseca’s line up, even pushing up a lot with the ball to help the midfield.



"My inclusion since July was very easy thanks to my teammates, it didn't seem to me to have changed team. It was a fantastic thing. They helped me and advised me. I have to thank all the staff of the coach who work at 110%, like us, to help us improve".



The Italian national team has seen itself re-surge to the forefront of international football, something that Is on the mind of Mancini as he eyes a call up to the Euro 2020 squad.

“The group that was formed in the national team is great. The coach was good at the beginning to rebuild the team adding young people, it could also have been a wrong choice.



"He created a nice mix of experienced and young players who bring enthusiasm. Being called up for the national team is not a trivial matter: twenty years ago, in order to wear the blue jersey, you had to have a lot of Serie A matches behind you, luckily things have changed, and we bring enthusiasm.



"It is important to wear that shirt. The group that will go to the Europeans will be the coach and we will see what I will do".



The 23-year-old has made 16 first-team appearances for Roma this season with 4 of those being in the Europa League. He has one goal to his name which he bagged in a 3-0 win over Brescia on the weekend.



Mancini and Roma currently sit in 5th position in Serie A on 25 points.



