Roberto Mancini had this to say to the press as his Italy team will be taking on France later today:" Sirigu will start in goal for us. Pellegrini and Insigne will probably play. We could change our formation depending on the fitness level of certain players. Balotelli? He is a doubt to play tonight but we will soon decide how fit he is. If Mario does leave Nice this summer, it's important for him to find a club that will allow him to play and improve...".