Mancini: 'I don't care about records. We hope to do something good in June'

Italy defeated Greece 2-0 today at the Stadio Olimpico. Coach Roberto Mancini spoke to the microphones of Rai Sport after the showdown and reflected on the victory and qualification to the Euros next summer.



"The boys were great but first of all, I would like to thank the Olimpico audience," Mancini said.



"In the first half we had problems, we found a team that waited for us but we calmly found the right moments in the second half. We were better technically in the second half and has other chances too.



"The legend of Pozzo a step away? He is there because he has won two World Cups, not because of wins in a row. We hope to do something good in June too," he added.