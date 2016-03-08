Mancini: 'I hope Kean starts like Balotelli and progresses better'
18 March at 17:15Italian national team manager Roberto Mancini has said that he hopes Moise Kean starts his career like Balotelli but wants him to progress better than how much Balotelli did.
Kean has been called upto the national side, with Balotelli having been kept out of the upcoming UEFA Euro qualifiers against Finland and Lichtenstein.
Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Mancini talked about Kean and Balotelli. He said: "Balotelli is not yet in optimal condition, he is improving but I expect a lot from him and he can improve even more.
"All the technical players, in general, are improving and this comforts me a lot. I hope that Kean can start very well like Balotelli and continue to progress better. Play in an important club, where you aim to win and this helps a lot in the maturation of an athlete."
Balotelli has scored five times for Marseille ever since he arrived at the club from Nice.
