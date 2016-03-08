Mancini: 'If I'm leaving? Only rumours, my idol is Materazzi'

"My debut in Serie A in Florence was a dream come true, something I've wanted since I was a kid. In addition to this, it was in my city and in front of my parents, a feeling I can't describe.

"My idol is Marco Materazzi, both for his technical characteristics and for his leadership. Seeing so many children at the stadium excites me, often the adults insult you, but the children cheer with love.

"SPAL will be an important game for us, as it can give us continuity, ahead of the direct clash with Milan. 2019 has started in the best way, we remain close to the European group.

"The market? There were only rumours from the newspapers, nothing concrete. Now I only think about doing well," he concluded.