Mancini: 'Italy needs youngsters like Kean and Zaniolo'
21 April at 15:00Roberto Mancini, head coach of the Italian national team, has spoken to I Resto del Carlino about Italian youngsters Moise Kean and Nicolo Zaniolo. Both players have had seemingly breakthrough seasons, Kean helping Juventus win their eighth successive scudetto whilst Zaniolo has almost single-handedly kept the Giallorossi in the race for European places.
In his interview, Mancini said "Risk that Kean is not injured? He knows the way: work hard and work hard. He is a good boy, he has quality and he was lucky enough to emerge at a time when the national team needs young people like him or Zaniolo."
"Zaniolo? We are the people of genius, of inventiveness and of great discoveries. I like to explore talent and now I am lucky not to have to buy anyone, but I can choose, discover and punt."
