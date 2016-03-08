Mancini: ‘Italy unlucky’

Italy boss Roberto Mancini spoke to Rai Sport after the final whistle of Italy-Ukraine: “We deserved to score more than just one goal, we should have scored at least two goals and we need to improve under this point of view. We are a bit unlucky as well. Bernardeschi, Chiesa, and Insigne can play together but we need to be more clinical in front of the goal.”



“When you change four or five players the team can lose a bit of unity, but the lads produced some good attacking actions and even in the second part of the game we created some goal chances and we did our game.”



“Barella? He played a good game, considering that this was his first game with Italy. It’s more difficult when you play your debut game away from home. Poland? We have four games to recover now, we’ll try to do our best.”

