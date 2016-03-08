Mancini: 'Kean wants to play every game'

Italy boss Roberto Mancini has spoken with Sky Sport: "We are improving and I am happy to see there is enthusiasm now. We hope this feeling will grow. Young players are important but we can take no more players from the U21, they will have to play the European Cup in the summer. Kean? When you are young you want to play every game but I think he is following the right path with Allegri. He is working hard and his humble".



BALOTELLI - "I started him when he was 17. He is still quite young, it only depends on him. If he will do well he will have a chance".