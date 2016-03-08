Mancini names Italy squad: Quagliarella, Zaniolo and Kean called up

Italian national team manager Roberto Mancini has named the squad that he will use to take on Liechtenstein and Finland during the international break.



While Mario Balotelli and Andrea Belotti have not been called up, Sampdoria star Fabio Quagliarella has been successful in gaining a call-up after what has been an impressive season for him.



Nicolo Zaniolo has been rewarded by Mancini for what has been an impressive breakout season at Roma for the attacking midfield sensation.



Moise Kean, who has again begun making headlines for Juventus after his brace against Udinese, has also been called up again after he was given some minutes the last time.



Kevin Lasagna is back, but young Sandro Tonali has not made the cut this time around.



Full squad: Goalkeepers : Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Mattia Perin (Juventus), Salvatore Sirigu (Turin);



Defenders: Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Alessandro Florenzi (Rome), Armando Izzo (Turin), Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta), Cristiano Piccini (Valencia), Alessio Romagnoli (Milan), Leonardo Spinazzola (Juventus);



Midfielders : Nicolò Barella (Cagliari), Bryan Cristante (Rome), Frello Filho Jorge Luiz Jorginho (Chelsea), Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain), Nicolò Zaniolo (Rome);



Forwards : Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Stephan El Shaarawy (Rome), Vincenzo Grifo (Friborg), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Moise Kean (Juventus), Kevin Lasagna (Udinese), Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) , Matteo Politano (Inter), Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria).