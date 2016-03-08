Mancini: 'Not many teams are better than Italy'
15 October at 17:35Italy national team manager Roberto Mancini believes that not many national teams are better than Italy currently.
The Azzurri have already qualified for the UEFA EURO 2020 following their 2-0 win over Greece last week. Goals from Jorginho and Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi helped the Azzurri win and qualify for their first international tournament since 2016.
Ahead of their game against Lichtenstein later today, Roberto Mancini was talking in a press conference and he was asked about the quality of the side against top opposition.
He said: "There are national teams that started the renovation work before us and are ahead but I don't see many teams that are so much stronger than us."
On the possibility of facing France, Mancini said: "First of all they are the world champions, with strong players who have ample room for improvement. Then there is Belgium that is doing well, Holland is renewing.
"Germany is always dangerous. Then there is Spain, champion of Europe Under 21 even if we deserved to win it, these are the strongest national teams but I don't think they are superior to us."
Italy had failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in 2018 after losing to Sweden in the play-offs. This led to the sacking Gian Piero Ventura and Mancini replaced interim boss Luigi di Biagio in 2017.
Since then, Italy have done well and have improved under Mancini and they also finished second in their UEFA Nations League group last year. But failed to make it to the semi-finals.
Today's game against Lichtenstein is very much a dead rubber considering they have already qualified for the Euros.
