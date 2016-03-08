Mancini observes two players in Brescia-Juve tie
25 September at 09:40Manager of the Italian national team Roberto Mancini was in the stands to observe two players during the Serie A fixture between Brescia and Juventus.
The Turin-based club came out with a 2-1 win against the home side, courtesy late winner from veteran midfielder Miralem Pjanić.
As per the Corriere della Sera, Mancini was present in the stadium to observe home side’s newly-signed striker Mario Balotelli and young midfielder Sandro Tonali.
The report further stated that the Italian coach was impressed by the performance of the 19-year-old who was one of the star performer on the night for the losing side.
Tonali was a real powerhouse for the home side in the middle of the park as he made one tackle and three interceptions.
On the other hand, Balotelli had a disappointing night where he managed to register eight shots on goal, three more than any other player in the match, but only one of them was on target.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments