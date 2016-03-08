Mancini on Finland: 'They're a really difficult team..'
07 September at 17:45Italian national team manager Roberto Mancini feels that Finland are a really difficult team to play against, ahead of both team's encounter on Monday.
Italy played Armenia in their previous game earlier this week. They did go 1-0 down early in the game, but an Andrea Bellotti brace saw them pick up a 3-1 win at the end.
Ahead of their upcoming game against Finland, Roberto Mancini was talking in a press conference and he was asked his opinion about their Scandanavian opponents on Monday.
He said: "They also have players who have been playing for a while, their physical condition is better. They have never conceded a goal here, it's a square and compact team. It's a very difficult race, but we came here to win.
"They want them, so do we. The game will be tough. This match is certainly the most difficult for now, it comes at a delicate moment for the national team, usually because we are at the beginning. There are no easy games, come here, with Finland he is doing very well in the group, they are deserving the second place, they can qualify, it is a very delicate competition."
