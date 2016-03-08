Mancini on Italy: Group isn’t fully integrated yet, but we’ll grow a lot

New Italy coach Roberto Mancini says there is enough quality in the squad after the Azzurri played international friendlies against France and Saudi Arabia.



“There are a lot of quality players and [Federico] Chiesa is one of them. We’ve had difficult games and maybe the group isn’t fully integrated yet, but we’ll grow a lot like this,” Mancini said.



“We have a lot of excellent players between the lines and I decided to focus on them for these friendlies, but in future I’ll call-up others who stayed at home this time, to evaluate them.



“I have to know all the players to coach them, and it’s only after speaking to them in person that I’ll be able to understand what they can give me.”

