Mancini on Italy's mistakes, Balotelli and young players after Poland draw

The coach of the Italy National Team, Roberto Mancini says Italy made too many mistakes as they settled for a 1-1 draw against Poland.



It was the former midfielder of Napoli who made sure that Italy did not suffer a defeat after he converted for Italy from the penalty spot.



“It’s the first important game, so a few errors can happen, but overall the lads did well,” Mancini said.



“We made a few too many mistakes when playing out from the back and that gave Poland the opportunity to counter, which was what they wanted to do anyway.”



On Nice striker Mario Balotell: “Mario needs to play, he is an experienced player on the international stage, but his fitness levels are an issue right now.”



On young players: “There are many young players we can build on and I think we saw that in the second half, as we pushed forward and more importantly didn’t make as many errors in our passing.”