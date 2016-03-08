Mancini outlines plan for Italy, talks about Mario Balotelli
11 June at 17:20Italy new coach Roberto Mancini has laid an outline as to what he wants to achieve with Azzurri in the coming years.
Italy failed to qualify for the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia and he wants to avenge that disappointment by now qualifying for the next European championship that will take place in two years time.
“Now I think about qualifying for the European and then to play it big, I always play to win. that the idea of the World Championship, given the precedents, already blows me in the head,” the former Manchester City and Inter Milan coach said during an interview with GQ magazine.
Roberto Mancini’s appointment also saw the return of Mario Balotelli to the Italy squad. He believes the Nice strir is now ready to be a leader.
“Mario is only 28, and therefore still has time to take all the satisfactions he wants because of his physical background and technician added the experience, in short, he has grown in every sense,” he said.
“Given that the national team is destined to lose, immediately or within a couple of years, the hard core that kept us afloat to the flop with Sweden, I need new leaders. Mario has the age and technical credibility to do it , and fortunately he is not the only one.”
