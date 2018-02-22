Mancini picks Italy squad numbers: Insigne 10, Sirigu 1
27 May at 15:35Italy boss Roberto Mancini has chosen the numbers for Italy squad for the upcoming friendy games against Saudi Arabia, France and Netherlands.
GOALKEEPERS: Sirigu 1; Donnarumma 22; Perin 12
DEFENDERS: Bonucci 19; Caldara 5; Criscito 4; D’Ambrosio 3; De Sciglio 2; Florenzi 24; Romagnoli 6; Rugani 15; Zappacosta 21.
STRIKERS: Balotelli 9; Belotti 11; Berardi 18, Chiesa 25; Insigne 10; Politano 17; Verdi 20; Zaza 7.
