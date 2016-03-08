Mancini praises Ancelotti for Champions League victory over Liverpool
20 September at 11:15Italy head coach Roberto Mancini has given an interview to Il Mattino about Napoli's Champions League victory over Liverpool on Tuesday, with Carlo Ancelotti's side emerging 2-0 victors, and the repercussions this has for his national team.
"What struck you about the Napoli win? The offensive spirit, which is also what I want from my Italy. At the beginning, when I saw the players lined up, I thought that Carlo could have problems with all those strikers on the pitch. Instead, it didn't go that way and they won with merit. It is the game that if you score goals you win but if you concede them you lose. A duel of courage that Carlo has won.
"Insigne? He has always done well with Italy. But even with Napoli, he is decisive. His role is on the left-wing, he is an offensive player and must try to defend a little less so as not to waste energy.
"Di Lorenzo? I know him. It was not by chance that I called him up to the Coverciano internships last year. I don't need a game to understand his value. He has quality, he is young, he needs to gain experience at certain levels but I think he will be a future national player."
