Mancini reveals his lofty ambitions for his Azzurri side
22 June at 12:00Roberto Mancini, the head coach of the Italian national team, has given an interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport about several topics, including his ambitions with his Azzurri side:
"I miss [club football] a bit in the months between one game and another, but being the coach of the national team is prestigious. I want to win the European Championship and the World Cup. I don't know if the other national coaches agree but this is our common thought, also because we haven't win the Euros since '68.
"If I could have a player from the past? I'd choose Totti. Although it's not simple: there are incredible players, but as it is our team I would choose him for technical and tactical skills. He would complete it.
"Under 21? They are strong because many of the players often play in teams of Serie A. Abroad, however, players also play in European cups, the difference may be that..."
