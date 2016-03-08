Mancini reveals reason Ronaldo is yet to score at Juventus
06 September at 16:45Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Juventus in a €110 million deal which shook the world over the summer, as the 33-year-old left behind the Real Madrid that made him the world’s best and sought a new challenge.
However, since joining, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for the superstar forward; in his first three Serie A games with the Old Lady, Ronaldo is yet to score, somewhat putting a dampener on his transfer.
Juventus have still had a great start to the season, winning their first three games, albeit unconvincingly in their 2-1 win and 3-2 win over Parma and Chievo Verona respectively.
Italy manager Roberto Mancini has offered an explanation as to why he thinks Ronaldo has not yet found the back of the net yet in Italy:
“There are times when things just do not happen, I do not think Cristiano has a problem getting back to the goals.
“It's a difficult moment, but it's normal for an attacker, too.
“In Italy, the opposition always defend in their own midfield and Cristiano Ronaldo cannot find all the spaces he had in Spain.
“In La Liga they play another kind of football.”
