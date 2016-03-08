Mancini reveals the reasons behind his choices for the Nazionale

Coach of the Italian national team Roberto Mancini spoke to Rai Sport on the youngsters he called up, the lack of playing time Italians get and his verdict Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi.



“We’ve seen plenty of matches but only a few Italian players have played, which can be a problem. It’s also a bit of a problem when Insigne is on the bench. We’ve called up players who were already in the system, have played the last three games and did well. We don’t have much time, plus there are no Italian players playing. We’re faced by some difficulties, but the fact we can work together during this spell can be important."



“We have experienced players, but if we can get to know the others then even better. I don’t know the percentages of the last few years that well. Now there are very few Italians playing, I don’t think it’s ever been to this extent in Italy. It includes the goalkeeper but also the others."



“These are problems that we’ll try to solve. We hope they’ll play. Cutrone’s a player who scores, but we can’t take them all away from the Under-21s. We hope he keeps scoring and playing. Balotelli? He came back on Saturday and played the first game. He’s done pretty well and we’ll see what he’s like. We hope everyone’s doing pretty well.



“Bernardeschi has more experience than Chiesa as he plays for Juventus, but I believe they can be important for the national team, both now and in the future. They have impressive margins for growth. I’m very confident, but I think I’m the only one in Italy. Bernardeschi can play in different roles, like Bonaventura, even in two or three. He has technical qualities, he’s quick, he scores goals, gets assists and can play anywhere in attack. He can do it all.”

