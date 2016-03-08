Mancini: 'Ronaldo not doing well in Champions League, I've never had problems with Icardi'
25 February at 10:40Italy boss Roberto Mancini spoke to Tiki-Taka about the current issues in Serie A.
ICARDI - "I never had problems with him. When I was in charge of Inter I thought he was a vital player, who could be important for the history of the club. We had to choose a captain and I opted for him".
JUVE - "They scored three goals in Madrid last year and they can do it again. Ronaldo? In Champions League he is not doing what he was used to. He did very well in the past. In Serie A he is doing great, the first year in Italy is never easy. Overall, he is having a positive season".
SIMEONE - "These things happen. It's not a nice gesture and he is aware of that. If he will be suspended he will accept it".
AC MILAN - "They are on the right path, it takes time but Gattuso know football very well. Donnarumma is serene again after the struggles of last season. He is a young player who is improving, he's already many appearances in Serie A".
NT - "Zaniolo has quality and everything is going well for him right now. I followed him during the Euro U-19. I didn't even know he was contracted with Inter, I knew he was about to sign for Roma. Balotelli is doing well in Marseille, we are following him and many other strikers".
