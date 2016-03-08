Mancini’s Italy draws attention; 62K tickets already sold for Portugal clash

15 November at 20:15
On Thursday evening, Italy will take on Portugal at San Siro, looking to make amends for their previous loss at the stadium, which came against Sweden in the crucial World Cup play-off. 
 
Despite the bad memories, a total of 62K tickets have already been sold for the game. Against Sweden, 72K tickets were sold, and it's expected that the Portugal clash could see a higher attendance. 
 
In other words, Mancini has seemingly managed to win back the crowd after the disaster that former manager Ventura caused. 
 

