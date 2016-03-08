Mancini scouted Emiliano Sala for Italy

Italy boss Roberto Mancini was scouting Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala who could have been given a call-up for the Azzurri national team.



Sala is an Argentinean striker but he has an Italian passport and Mancini sent his Italy scouts to watch him several times in Nantes, the club Sala was playing in before joining Cardiff.



The airplane that took the striker from France to Wales went missing on Monday night and rescue operations are ongoing even though the local Police has just revealed that there are no chances to find the 28-year-old alive.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Sala was monitored by Mancini’s scouting staff. The former Manchester City boss doesn’t want to miss out on any player who could feature with the Azzurri shirt and being Sala the holder of a double Argentinean-Italy passport, he was among the monitored profiles.



