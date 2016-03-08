Mancini set to invest trust in new Azzurri starlet
03 September at 13:30Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella was called upto the Italian national team recently and we believe that Azzurri boss Roberto Mancini is ready to invest a lot of trust in the young midfield starlet.
Barella had the option of moving away from Cagliari this summer to join one of the bigger sides in the Serie A, but he decided to stay with Cagliari. And the decision has proved to be the right one so far as Barella has impressed in the opening three Serie A games and has been his club's best player thus far.
We understand that Mancini is set to invest his faith and trust in Barella as he has been really impressed by the youngster's performances in recent times.
Cagliari manager Rolando Maran speaks very highly of Barella and it is felt that he is the kind of leader in the heart of the park that the Azzurri are currently lacking in the side.
Barella's style of play has drawn comparisons to former teammate Radja Nainggolan and the interest from Inter Milan and Juventus shows that he could well be destined to the top in the Italian national side.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
