Mancini speaks about his striking options and the mix youth and experience ahead of Liechtenstein game

Roberto Mancini has spoken in his pre match press conference as Italy prepare to face Liechtenstein tonight: "We must try to do well and score goals, the more we score the better. We have always created so much, sooner or later situations will change and goals will arrive in the most important games. I don't think it will be a problem because the players we have, goals have always made them. We have to be more precise, yes, but it is not a problem."

"Can Quagliarella become the oldest to score in blue? It is a great challenge, we hope we score quickly so as to have fewer problems during the game. The problem in these games is to underestimate or to think about solving the matches alone, so we hope that Quagliarella, Kean and Politano do their job well together with the rest of the team."

On the mix of young and old: "The national team needed to change, when you have young boys you have to have a little patience but they have qualities in them that I think can help you achieve important results".

On Verratti: "The excess of confidence is part of his technical background, he is so good technically; I don't think he does it on purpose, when he has the ball he often takes risks but usually things come to him. He must continue to do what he feels, we cannot limit a player of this quality. The yellow cards are part of being a midfielder, we have to avoid those for protests also because a thriller conditions the rest of the game."

On Barella: "Barella can do all three midfield roles, as well as Verratti and Sensi, they are fairly similar players. We hope that the team's game is interesting, then it is clear that those who have not played Saturday are fresher.”