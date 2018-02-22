Mancini to renounce €13m to become Italy coach
12 May at 10:30Roberto Mancini, who is set to be appointed the new manager of the Italian national side, is set to renounce 13 million euros to take over the post at the Azzurri.
Italy's failure to qualify for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia saw the FIGC sack former boss Giampiero Ventura from his post at the helm of affairs. A host of names including Antonio Conte and Carlo Ancelotti have been linked with the vacant hotspot, but it seems like former Man City and Inter Milan boss Mancini is set to get the role.
Reports from CalcioMercato believe that Mancini will renounce as many as 13 million euros from Zenit St.Petersburg to sign the contract that FIGC is offering him.
Mancini's deal at Zenit was supposed to end in 2020 and he was earning 6 million euros a season and the club's owners have asked for further sacrifice to avoid litigation and hence, Mancini will renounce a 13 million euros fee from the Russian club.
FIGC have handed the Italian a two-year long contract in which Mancini will earn two million euros a season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments