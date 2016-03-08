Mancini: 'Unbearable attitude against Kean, Bonucci...'

04 April at 17:30
Roberto Mancini joins in on defending Moise Kean. The manager of Italy spoke to reporters about the game between Cagliari and Juventus, during which Kean was racially abused by the home crowd. 
 
"The attitude used against Kean is unbearable. We must stigmatize the racists, we can't stand it any more. We need to take a stand, and act even harder so these things end. We have to do a lot to eliminate these incidents completely.
 
"I read somewhere that it seems that Bonucci has been misunderstood. In any case, the important thing is the controversy between Balotelli and Bonucci. We must ensure that this doesn't happen again. Then we'll have to see if all three of them will be called. 
 
"I hope that Kean will do what Mario did when he was young, because there was a moment in Mario's career when he was an extraordinary player," he concluded. 

