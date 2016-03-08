Italy national team manager Roberto Mancini has said that it is not that bad to fail to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.Sweden had beaten Italy in the play-off rounds of the World Cup qualifiers to deny them a spot in the FIFA World Cup.In an interview that Mancini gave to MediaSet, he said that it is not at all bad to fail to qualify for World Cup. He said: "Actually I think it's not all that bad as most of the insiders think- the lack of qualification was. I will not say devastating, but close to it."The players, however, are young and will grow, we will try to do well and we will try to qualify for Europeans."