Mancini: 'We are ready to win the European Championship'
25 May at 13:30Italian national team manager Roberto Mancini has said that the side can win the UEFA Euro 2020 next year.
The Azzurri are yet to confirm their qualification for the Euros for next year. Having played two games, Italy have six points in the bag and face Greece and Bosnia in the upcoming round of qualifiers.
In a recent interview with La Stampa, Mancini was talking about how the side has developed and he said that they are ready to win the Euros next year.
He said: "Usually the players want to take off at this point, but the bulk of this group is in blue for a short time, doing two more weeks will certainly not be a problem.
"We have become a team very quickly. I thought we would use more, I thought I suffered at the beginning and instead, thanks to the boys, we are ahead. I was aiming for the World Cup, but now we can win the European Championship. Nobody has a phenomenon in the field. We are Italy, we can do what France and Spain did and open a cycle "
