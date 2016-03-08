Mancini: "We dominated, a draw would've been unfair"
14 October at 23:00Roberto Mancini, coach of Italy, spoke to Rai Sport after his side's narrow 0-1 win away at Poland, which was secured thanks to a goal from Biraghi in injury time.
"We dominated, a draw would've been an unfair result. All the guys worked to give their all. We know it's going to take a long, the win is excellent, we can improve a lot but it takes patience.
"Football is like this. The boys are playing very well, I put in a few fresh people. I chose Lasagna because he is athletic like Immobile, but stronger in the air. We needed a few extra centimetres," Mancini concluded
Lasagna got the decisive assist, flicking a corner beautifully with his head, setting Biraghi up for the winner. Prior to that, the Azzurri had several chances to take the lead, with Jorginho and Insigne hitting the bar one time each.
