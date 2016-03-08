Manager of the Italian national team- Roberto Mancini has said that the current crop of Italian players does not have a Roberto Baggio or Francesco Totti in it.Mancini was recently talking to Radio Deejay about the Azzurri and was asked about how much he trusts the players in the current group. He said: "Nobody believes in this team, and this is the most beautiful thing."I think the younger guys have to play, if they play less it becomes a problem. I think there are players with enormous quality. But at this moment there is no player like Baggio and Totti but elements with these qualities can emerge.:In the past the defenders were missing, then they came back, now there are no other roles missing."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)