Mancini: 'Wearing the Roma jersey is a matter of pride, Fonseca is like Gasperini'
23 July at 16:30New Roma signing Gianluca Mancini has said that playing for Roma is a matter of pride and believes that Paulo Fonseca reminds him of Giampiero Gasperini.
The giallorossi have signed Mancini from Atalanta as a replacement for Kostas Manolas. The Italian has signed on an initial loan deal with the obligation to sign permanently.
In his first interview as a Roma player, he said: "In Bergamo I spent two wonderful years. The doubt to come to Rome? No doubt, dressing this shirt is a source of pride. The coach is preparing you for the best, at Atalanta we were a single block. I will give my best for this shirt and hope to achieve great results."
On Fonseca, he said: "The coach told me a little about the tactical situations to be developed in the field. High defense, great pressing but also great ball circulation. The comrades who impressed me? Many, but if I have to make a name I do that of Kolarov.
"I did 5 workouts with the Gasperini, but it's true, I see something about Gasperini. As the intensity and physical expenditure is the same."
