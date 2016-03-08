Mandragora: 'Returning to Juventus is my top priority'

05 July at 13:45
Italian U21 captain Rolando Mandragora may be a player of Udinese but his contract with the Udine club contains a €20m buy-back option for his former club Juventus. Speaking to Corriere del Mezzogiorno, Mandragora revealed more about his goals for the future:

"Back to Juve? I work every day to be an important player, today all my attention is focused on Udinese; that have invested so much in me, then it is normal that returning to one of the most important clubs in the world is a primary objective.

"Sarri the right man for Juve? The bianconero world lives from the culture of work, and even though I have never worked with him, I know that the coach is a connoisseur of daily work and that he works in a meticulous way. I therefore believe that he will do well."

