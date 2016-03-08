Mandzukic, bitter end to journey with Juve

Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran striker Mario Mandzukic is edging towards an exit from the club, but on a rather unpleasant noteThose who know the Croatia international will confirm that the striker is full of disappointment and resentment with the way he was treated during the final season at the Turin-based club.The player who was essential during the time of Max Allegri has not played a single minute of first-team football since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri.The former Bayern Munich striker rejected proposals from the likes of French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and English Premier League outfit Manchester United earlier in the summer transfer window, but even that was not enough to save his career with the Old Lady.The player is believed to be feeling like a stranger in Turin as he trains individually and is certain to leave the club come January.However, Mandzukic is eyeing a move abroad as it is believed that no Italian club will be able to meet his salary of €5.5 million per season.The decision about his new club is likely to be confirmed by mid-December but Mandzukic is certainly leaving the Bianconeri, that too on extremely bitter terms.Fabrizio Romano