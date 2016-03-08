Mandzukic edges closer to Qatar move: the details

Juventus star Mario Mandzukic has now edged ever closer to a move to Qatar, reports say.



The Croatian, who was key for Juve last season, has been out of the club's plans this season. He was linked with moves to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund as the striker preferred a move to Bavaria. A deal with Man United failed in the last few days of the transfer window.



Sky Italia claim that Mandzukic is close to a move to Qatar, who have beaten competition from the MLS to sign the Croatian.



In the next few hours, Mandzukic's entourage will meet with the binanconeri to define the details of the departure. A move is now very close and Mandzukic is intent on it.



