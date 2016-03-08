Mandzukic eyes January move to United: report
12 September at 18:20Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ out-of-favour striker Mario Mandzukic is now looking for a move to English Premier League outfit Manchester United in the January transfer window, as per Sportmediaset.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club during the recently concluded transfer window.
As per the latest report, Mandzukic is now looking for a move to England in the January transfer window where United are likely to make another attempt to sign the former Bayern Munich striker to replace Romelu Lukaku.
